Torrent of water floods underground parking in Perth, Australia, after severe storm

Saturday, July 10, 2021

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
A severe thunderstorm brought torrential rain and caused flash flooding in Perth, Australia on Friday July 9.

Video showed a torrent of water pouring from the street into what appeared to be a car park below a building in the city.

Flooding and roof damage was reported across the city.