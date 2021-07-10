A severe thunderstorm brought torrential rain and caused flash flooding in Perth, Australia on Friday July 9.
Torrent of water floods underground parking in Perth, Australia, after severe storm
Video showed a torrent of water pouring from the street into what appeared to be a car park below a building in the city.
Flooding and roof damage was reported across the city.