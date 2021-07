A tourist from Virginia is going back home a little richer from this past weekend.

SHOWCASE YOUR ARTWORK.BUT FIRST..A TOURIST FROM VIRGINIA ISGOING BACK HOME A LITTLE RICHERTHIS MORNING..SHE HIT A MASSIVE JACKPOTAT SOUTH POINT HOTEL AND CASINO.THE GUEST MORE THAN$292-THOUSAND DOLLARS WHILEPLAYING ON THE WHEEL OF FORTUNEMACHINE.