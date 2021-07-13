I'm Accused of 'Brainwashing' My Two Wives | MY EXTRAORDINARY FAMILY

TWO women who share a husband are adamant their relationship works for them both - despite people describing them as ‘brainwashed’.

The Wesley family consists of Kevin, his wife of over 15 years, Jamie, and Kevin’s second wife, Lacee.

Jamie and Kevin share three children together and a grandchild, and they all live together under one roof in North Carolina.

The trio insist their children have happily accepted their polyamorous dynamic, despite having to navigate initial awkward situations.

Jamie told Truly: “Our children adapted to this very quickly, more quickly than I would have ever thought.” Jamie and Lacee describe themselves as heterosexual and therefore don’t have a sexual relationship with one another.

The two women call themselves ‘sister wives’ and best friends, despite the fact they both share a husband.

Kevin, who describes himself as a “world-renowned motivational speaker”, decided to share his family and polyamorous relationship online as a way to “englighten the world”.

However, people have accused him of brainwashing Jamie and Lacee and exploiting their children - something they all adamantly deny.

The family say they accept people will judge as they are living their lives unapologetically and wish people would see the beauty in what they're doing.

The trio admit they do not feel the need to add another person to their dynamic, with Kevin admitting he is 100% satisfied.

“When you’re fulfilled, you don’t look for anything else,” he said.

