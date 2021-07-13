Balance Performance & Responsibility: MediaMath’s Cordier

How can modern marketers combine two of the leading priorities of the age?

It all boils down to a need to balance two key pillars - performance and responsibility - according to MediaMath chief partnerships officer Laurent Cordier.

In this video interview with Beet.TV, Cordier talks about how those imperatives can come to the fore.

Performant and responsible Cordier says there are two key considerations: "We should aim (to) make programmatic performing, make programmatic transparent, make programmatic valuable," Cordier says.

"The second side is, 'What's your responsibility, how do you see your responsibility or your role in continuing to favour or flourishing an open ecosystem?'" He continues: "The role of the CMOs is critical.

"They're the one who can influence their team about where to spend, and how important it is for any top brand in the world to continue to fuel the free, ad-supported web ecosystem with great dollars, with great money, with great advertising money." Do the math In 2019, MediaMath launched a new initiative, Source, committing to: 100% “accountability” by the end of 2020, meaning “full visibility into supply path mechanics and costs” 100% “addressable” by the end of 2020, meaning “real humans that brands can reach”, versus mere targeting criteria.

An extension to MediaMath’s partnership with White Ops, whose software identifies bots that defraud advertisers.

Source is MediaMath’s effort to bring together several hand-picked ad-tech vendors committed to accountability, addressability and AI.

Cordier is an 11-year Google veteran who joined MediaMath this April from HeadSpin, a video delivery company.

This video is part of the Global Forum on Responsible Media produced by Beet.TV, GroupM with the 4A’s.

This track on data, identity and a transparent supply chain is sponsored by MediaMath.

For more videos on this topic, visit this page.