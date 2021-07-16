The Birthday Cake Movie Trailer

The Birthday Cake Movie Trailer - On the 10th anniversary of his father’s death, Giovanni reluctantly accepts the task of bringing a cake to the home of his uncle, a Brooklyn mob boss, for a celebration.

Just two hours into the night, Gio's life is forever changed as he begins to piece together what really happened to his father and ultimately comes face to face with the type of violence he has tried to avoid his whole life.

An all-star cast including Ewan McGregor, Val Kilmer, Penn Badgley and William Fichtner headline this thrilling, modern mob movie from the producer of The Trial Of The Chicago 7.