Exclusive insights into the interior of the new Mercedes-AMG SL

The interior design of the upcoming SL transforms the iconic tradition of the first 300 SL Roadster into the modern era.

Thanks to its Mercedes-AMG performance genes, the new edition caters to the sporty target group as well as customers looking for maximum comfort.

Fine materials, meticulous workmanship and attention to detail further underscore the high luxury standards in the interior.

The cockpit design, right down to the adjustable central display in the centre console, is focused on the driver and impresses with a harmonious overall impression.

The completely redesigned dimensional concept with 2+2 seats offers more function and space in the interior at the same time.

The MBUX infotainment system offers a choice of several specific display styles and different modes.