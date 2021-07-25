Woodland Grey Movie

Woodland Grey Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A man living alone in the deep woods finds Emily, a hiker, unconscious and laying on the forest floor.

He brings her back to his home and helps her get back to health so she can leave the forest and get home.

After a few tense days coexisting, Emily makes a discovery.

She finds a crudely built shed behind the man's home.

When she opens it, she unleashes something truly haunting.

As Emily and the man come to terms with what has been released, they also attempt to find a way out of the forest which isn't exactly what it seems. A film by Adam Reider Starring Jenny Raven, Ryan Blakely, Art Hindle, Katharine King, Chelsea Goldwater & Tristan D.

Lalla