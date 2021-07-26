Cincinnati police talk Monday night about efforts to curb violence

Members of the Cincinnati Police Department are gathering with community members Monday night in East Westwood to discuss violence across the city.

HAPPENING TODAY... ANINVITATION TO LEARN WHAT THECINCINNATI POLICE DEPARTMENTIS DOING TO CURB VIOLENCE INSOME OF THE CITY'S MOSTCHALLENGED NEIGHBHOORODSWCPO 9 NEWS REPORTER ALLYKRAEMER IS LIVE IN WESTWD OOAND ALLY WHAT DO WE EXPECT TOHEARRO FPOLICE?TONIGHT, CINCINNATI POLICEOFFICERS ARE GOING TO GIVE THECOMMUNITY AN OVERVIEW OF THEIRWORK HEREN IWESTWOOD.BUTTHAT'S REALLY JUST THE FIRSTPART.CINCINNATI CY ITCOUNCILMEMBERJAN-MICHELE LEMON KEARNEYTELLS US NEIGHBORS ANDCOMMUNITY ACTIVISTS WILL ALSOBE HERE TO DISCUSS T HECHALLENGES THE AREA FACES ANDWHERE THERE ARE OPPORTUNITITESFOR IMPROVEMENT.KEARNEY TELLSUSHE S SEE'S VALUE IN GETTINGOUT AND WALKING E THNEIGHBORHOODS BECAUSE PEOPLECOME UP TO HER TO DISCUSS THEPROBLEMS, SHE BELIEVES THATPEOPLE NEED TO SEE THECONCERNS FIRSTHAND TO BE ABLETO COME UP WITH A PLAN ON HOWTO TACKLE THEM.CINCINNATIPOLICE STATS SHOW THERE HAVEBEEN ALMOST 300 VIOLENT CRESIMTHIS YEAR IN DISTRICT 3 - IT'SACTUALLY DOWN 15% COMPARED TOLAST YEAR, BUT NOT ENOUGH FORMEMBERS.Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney/CityCouncilmembethr"is will not bea meeting like others wherepeople just talk about theproblems we do have to talkabout the problems, but wealso need to talk aboutsolutis onand so often Weleave these meetings.

Here's alist of everything that'swrong.

Now, what are we goingto do about it?

So part ofthis will be a work sessionwhere everyone comes togeerthto give ideas.

I mean, citycouncil cannot go into aneighborhood and say, here'swhat we're going to do foryou.

The real point is, here'swhat we're going to do withyou"THE MEETING IS OPEN TO THEPUBLIC TONIGHT AT 5 ROLL HILLSCHOOL OFF BALTIMORE AVENUE.YOU CAN ALSO WATCH LIVE ONCITICABLE.REPORTING LIVE, AK,WCPO 9 NEWS.