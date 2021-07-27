MLB Extends Trevor Bauer's Administrative Leave Through August 6

Major League Baseball has extended the administrative leave for Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer through Aug.
6 as the investigation continues into allegations that he assaulted a woman.
