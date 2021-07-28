Cooking With Paris Season 1

Cooking With Paris Season 1 Trailer HD - Paris Hilton can cook...kind of.

Check your smoke detector and get ready -- Cooking with Paris comes to Netflix August 4th!

She's not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be.

Join Paris Hilton along with her celebrity friends (and sous-chefs) Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton as she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances.

Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread - and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen.