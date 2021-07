J&K cloudburst: 4 dead, over 30 missing in Kishtwar| IAF to join rescue | Oneindia News

At least four people died and more than 30 were reported missing after a cloudburst hit a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning at Honzar village of Dacchan tehsil in Kishtwar.

The village has no road connectivity.

#J&K #Cloudburst #Kishtwar