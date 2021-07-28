Couple who met at aviation school uses airplane water trail in dramatic gender reveal

These parents-to-be who met working in aeroplanes had a fitting gender reveal stunt when an aircraft flew overhead soaking them with a trial of blue water.Valeria Guadelupe Vidrio Vargas, 25, and her partner Ivan Ricardo Lopez Buries, 28, met at aviation school so came up with the creative idea to announce their new arrival.After handing the gender of their first baby in an envelope to the pilot, the Piper PA-25 Pawnee plane soared over the expecting couple dropping 420 litres of water coloured with blue cake dye.Stewardess Valeria said: "It was a lot of happiness, excitement and at the same time a lot of nerves to see the plane so close and low."My partner and I met through aviation so we had the idea of it being on a plane."Ivan was also very excited and happy, only I couldn't take it anymore and looked when the plane was coming!"Filmed on 14th June 2021