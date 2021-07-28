Joey Jordison, Slipknot Drummer and Co-Writer, Dead at 46

According to reports, the founding member of Slipknot died peacefully in his sleep.

A statement released by the Jordison family did not reveal the cause of death.

Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow, Jordison Family Statement, via 'Rolling Stone'.

To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music.

The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans, and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time, Jordison Family Statement, via 'Rolling Stone'.

Jordison suggested Slipknot for the name of the Des Moines, IA, band he had been playing with in the mid-1990s.

Fusing metal and rap, .

Slipknot became synonymous with the nu-metal movement that blew up before the end of the millennium.

Jordison left the band in 2013, citing personal reasons that he later revealed had to do with a medical diagnosis.

I got really, really sick with a horrible disease called transverse myelitis [...] I couldn’t play anymore.

It was a form of multiple sclerosis, which I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy, Joey Jordison, Slipknot, via 'Rolling Stone'.

Though Jordison had a falling out with the rest of the band.

He is widely regarded as instrumental to its success as favorite among fans and musicians ... .

... as well as the songwriting engine behind many of the band's early songs