Morning Buzz: July 28, 2021

OLYMPIC TITLE.THE AMERICANGYMNASTICS SUPERSTARWITHDREW FROM THURSDAY'S ALL-AROUND COMPETITION TO FOCUS ONHER MENTAL WELL-BEING.

USA GYMNASTICS SAID IN ASTATEMENT ONWEDNESDAY THAT TEH 24-YEAR-OLDISOPTING TO NOT COMPETE.

THEDECISION COMES DA AY AFTERBILES REMOVED HERSELF FROM THETEAM FINAL FOLLOWING ONEROTATION BECAUSE SHE FELT SHEWASN'T MENTALLY READY.JADE CAREY, WHO FINISHED NINTHINQUALIFYING, WILL TAKE BILES'PLACEIN THE ALL-AROUND.

ALSO - BILESWILL BE EVALUATEDDAILY BEFORE DECIDING IF SHEWILL PARTICIPATE IN NEXT WEEK'SINDIVIDUAL EVENTS.A NEW MOVIE THEATER WILLOPENING AT 'WOODLAND MALL'LATER THIS YEAR.

'PHOENIXTHEATRES' IS INVESTING $4-MILLION DOLLARS TO RENOVATE THE14-SCREEN THEATER THATONCE BELONEGD TO 'CELEBRATIONCINEMA.'

UPGRADES INCLUDEHEATED, RECLINING SEATS...IMPROVEDAUDIO AND VIDEO TECHNOLOGY...ANDCONVENIENT CONCESSIONS ANDTICKET PURCHASING.THIS IS THE COMPANY'S FIRSTLOCATION IN WEST MICHIGAN... ANDTHEY SAY IT'S ONE OF THE FIRSTMAJOR "POST- PANDEMIC THEATERINVESTMENTS" IN THE COUNTRY.

ANOPENING DATE HASN'T BEENANNOUNCED YET.'NATIONAL NIGHT OUT' IS ONEWEEKAWAY -- AND KENTWOOD ISPLANNING TO HOST MORE THAN 15-COMMUNITY GATHERINGS --PROMOTING OUR LOCAL FIRSTRESPONDERS.

RESIDENTS HAVE THEOPPORTUNITY TO EXPLOREPOLICE CRUISERS, FIR EENGINES,ANDOTHER EMERGENCY RESPONSEVEHICLES.

THERE'S ALSO PLENTYOF FAMILYFUN ACTIVITIES TO CHECK OUT --LIKEBOUNCE HOUSES, LIVE MUSIC, PRIZEGIVEAWAYS, AND MORE -- INCLUDINGAPPEARANCES FROM McGRUFF THECRIME DOG.

MOST EVENTS TAKEPLCAE FROM 6-TO-8PM.

FOR DETAILS -- VISITKENTWOOD DOT USSLASH N N O.FORD IS BUILDING A NEW CAMPUSINROMULUS.

IT'S CALLED 'IONPARK'.... AND IT'S PART OF A$185- MILLION-DOLLAR INVESTMENTINNEW BATTERY TECHNOGLOIES.

FORDHAS SAID THEY WANT TOMAKE MICHIGAN THE HUB FOR'ELECTRIC VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY'.'FORD ION PARK' WILL OPEN NEXTYEAR... AND HOUSE OVER 200ENGINEERING JOBS.POPEYES IS SENDING AN OLIVEBRANCH TO ITS COMPETOITRS...WITH A GESTURE THAT COULD ENDTHE CHICKEN SANDWI WCHARSONCE AND FOR ALL.

THEFAST-FOODCHAIN WHICH STARTED A FRENZYOVER ITS CRISPY CHICKENSANDWICHES... IS MOVING ON TONUGGETS.

POPEYES ADDEDCRISPY NUGGETS TO ITS MENU...BUT INSTEAD OF STARTING CHICKENWARS PART TWO... THE CHAIN ISCALLING A TRUCE.

POPEYES VOWSTOBUY THE CASH EQUIVALENT ONEMILLION DOLLARS WORTH OFNUGGETS FROM OTHER FAST-FOODCHAINS LIKE WENDY'S,MCDONALD'S, AND CHICK- FIL- A.THE FOOD WOULD THEN BE DONATEDTO THE SECOND HARVEST FOODBANK OF NEW ORLEANS.