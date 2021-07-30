Husband enraged after wife accepts expensive gift from her parents

A woman accepted a car from her parents, and now her husband is furious.

She explained the dilemma on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum.She and her husband have three children between one and four years old.

She is unable to work because of the cost of childcare, so the family is just making ends meet.When her parents discovered she didn't have a car, they bought her one.

But her husband Adam didn't want their "charity" ."He said no.

I told my parents, and neither were happy with it.

My dad, especially, was heated"."now my husband is majorly annoyed.

My dad always liked my husband before this but not now"."My mom isn’t mad at anyone but wishes I had listened to my husband to maintain the peace".Reddit users thought Adam was totally unreasonable."He needs to get over himself," one person said.

"He can stay mad," another wrote