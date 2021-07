Here's how Sonu Sood celebrated his birthday

Actor Sonu Sood celebrated his 48th birthday on Friday.

Sonu's fans gathered in huge number outside his house to catch a glimpse of him.

Many came with bouquets and cakes; some came with posters of the actor.

#sonusood #sonusoodfoundation #sonusoodbirthdaycelebration #sonusoodbirthdayparty