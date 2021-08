Cleanup Underway After Lollapalooza Wraps Up, But COVID Fears Linger

The music's over, the fans are gone, and crews are cleaning up the trash left behind.

Meanwhile, some are still wondering if Lollapalooza could lead to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Chicago, even as plans for next year's festival are already in the works.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.