Shilpa Shetty's Sister Shamita & Celebs Support Her After She Reacted On Raj Kundra Case
Shilpa Shetty's Sister Shamita & Celebs Support Her After She Reacted On Raj Kundra Case

Shilpa Shetty breaks silence on husband Raj Kundra’s arrest, receives support from her sister Shamita Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and more.

Watch the video.