Cry Macho Movie

Cry Macho Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: It's 1979 and Mike Milo (Clint Eastwood), a one-hit wonder rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder, has taken a "simple" job from his ex-boss, Howard Polk (Dwight Yoakam): to bring his young son, Rafo (Eduardo Minett), home from Mexico.

Forced to endure the backroads en route to Texas, the unlikely pair embarks on a wild ride as they find more than they'd bargained for – including unexpected connections and a long overdue sense of redemption.

Directed/produced by Oscar winner Clint Eastwood, "Cry Macho" stars Natalia Traven, Fernanda Urrejola, Horacio Garcia-Rojas and is based on a screenplay by Nick Schenk and N.

Richard Nash, based on the novel by Nash.

Cry Macho will be available in theaters and HBO Max on September 17 on the Ad-Free plan, streaming in the US for 31 days from its theatrical release.