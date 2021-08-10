WORTH Movie (2021) - Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan

WORTH Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Based on true events.

An attorney learns a lesson in empathy when he is faced with the near-impossible task of determining how to compensate families who suffered incalculable losses as a result of the September 11th attacks in 2001.

Directed by Sara Colangelo starring Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan, Laura Benanti, Talia Balsam, Shunori Ramanathan, Marc Maron, Chris Tardio, Victor Slezak, Gayle Rankin, Catherine Curtin, Johanna Day, James Ciccone release date September 3, 2021 (on Netflix)