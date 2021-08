Kashmir: BJP kisan morcha president, wife killed in Anantnag | Oneindia News

A couple was shot dead in kashmir's anantnag town on Monday by terrorists.

Ghulam Rasool Dar, district president of BJP Kisan Morcha in Kulgam and a sarpanch, and his wife Jawhira Banoo were shot at and killed by unidentified gunmen at Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag.

#kashmir #bjp #politicalkillings