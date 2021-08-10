Jehangir, not Jeh, is Saif-Kareena's son's name? Twitter outraged | Oneindia News
Jehangir, not Jeh, is Saif-Kareena's son's name? Twitter outraged | Oneindia News

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kappor were trending on Twitter today after it was reported by a media outlet that the name of their second child, Jeh was actually Jehangir.

