Jehangir, not Jeh, is Saif-Kareena's son's name? Twitter outraged | Oneindia News

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kappor were trending on Twitter today after it was reported by a media outlet that the name of their second child, Jeh was actually Jehangir.
#SaifAliKhan #Taimur #Jehangir
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kappor were trending on Twitter today after it was reported by a media outlet that the name of their second child, Jeh was actually Jehangir.
#SaifAliKhan #Taimur #Jehangir
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have named their second son Jehangir. As soon as Jehangir’s name was revealed, netizens sparked..