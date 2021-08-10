18-wheeler goes off I-85, killing driver

A deadly collision was reported just after 9 a.m.
In the southbound lanes at the 27 mile marker, which is the S.C.
Highway 81 exit, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol webiste.
A deadly collision was reported just after 9 a.m.
In the southbound lanes at the 27 mile marker, which is the S.C.
Highway 81 exit, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol webiste.
Lyft driver busted for attack on country singer Clare Dunn
A driver was arrested after crashing his car into a house in Point Loma.