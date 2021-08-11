Stevie Nicks Cancels All 2021 Concerts Due to Health Concerns

Stevie Nicks , Cancels All 2021 Concerts, Due to Health Concerns.

ABC News reports that although she only had five concerts planned for 2021, Nicks has called all of them off.

The singer reportedly spent much of last year isolated and encouraged her fans to respect social distancing and wear masks.

Now, out of an abundance of caution, she says she won't be performing this year either.

These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made.

I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us, Stevie Nicks, via Instagram.

While I'm vaccinated, at my age, I'm still being extremely cautious and for that reason have decided to skip the [five] performances I had planned for 2021, Stevie Nicks, via Instagram.

Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer.

I'm devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022, Stevie Nicks, via Instagram.

The longtime Fleetwood Mac member's canceled shows include:.

The 2021 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Two Labor Day weekend shows, one at the Jazz Aspen Festival in Snowmass, Colorado, and another at California's BottleRock Napa Valley.

And two shows at Texas' Austin City Limits Music Festival scheduled for October