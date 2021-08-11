Simone Biles Defends Pro-Choice Stance: ‘You Should Not Control Someone Elses Body'

Simone Biles Defends Pro-Choice Stance:, 'You Should Not Control Someone Elses Body'.

On Tuesday, two-time Olympian Simone Biles took to Twitter to defend her stance on abortion.

Biles originally posted about her “very much pro-choice” stance on Instagram on Monday night.

I already know this is going to start the biggest argument & may even lose followers BUT I'm very much pro-choice, Simone Biles, via ‘USA Today’.

At the time, Biles also rebutted people who suggested “just [putting] it up for adoption,” calling the foster care system “tough.”.

Also for everyone gonna say 'just put it up for adoption' it's not that easy & coming from someone who was in the foster care system TRUST me foster care system is broken & it's TOUGH especially on the kids & young adults who age out & adoption is expensive ... im just saying, Simone Biles, via ‘USA Today’.

Biles received backlash for her comment about the foster care system on Twitter, to which she said her statement was “misconstru[ed].”.

DO NOT misconstrue my words.

That is not at all what I implied.

I did NOT say I support to abort rather than to put them through the foster care system.

, Simone Biles, via Twitter.

What I did imply is that you should not control someone elses body/decision, Simone Biles, via Twitter.

She continued, saying she would always be an “advocate” for foster kids.

.

I have forever & will continue to support foster kids.

AS I WAS ONE.

I’ve been an advocate for foster kids and the system but you wouldn’t know that because you don’t follow me, you just like to open your mouth, Simone Biles, via Twitter