Wendy’s Opens Delivery-Only Kitchens As Demand Grows

The fast food chain plans to open 700 delivery-only kitchens by 2025.

This is due to the increasing demand from customers who would rather have their food brought to them.

The new kitchens will be located in big cities in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Wendy's plans to open its first 50 delivery kitchens this year.

It is partnering with Reef Technology Inc., a company that runs 5,000 delivery kitchens worldwide.

Reef will build the locations and hire the workers while Wendy's collects royalties of about 6% of sales.

Third party companies like Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash will deliver the food.

According to NPD Group, a market research company, delivery accounted for 8.4% of U.S. restaurant traffic in the year that ended in June 2021.

That's up from 3.3% in June 2019