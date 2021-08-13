Friday 8/13 Insider Buying Report: CPS, AUD

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

On Thursday, Cooper-Standard Holdings's Director, Stephen A.

Van Oss, made a $478,452 purchase of CPS, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $23.92 each.

Cooper-Standard Holdings is trading up about 2.3% on the day Friday.

And at Audacy, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO David J.

Field who purchased 125,000 shares at a cost of $3.06 each, for a total investment of $382,512.

This buy marks the first one filed by Field in the past twelve months.

Audacy is trading up about 13.8% on the day Friday.

Field was up about 11.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with AUD trading as high as $3.42 at last check today.