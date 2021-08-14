How to be a professional troublemaker | Luvvie Ajayi Jones

Disrupting the status quo can be scary, but sometimes it's necessary to make the world a fairer place.

Reclaiming what it means to be a troublemaker, author Luvvie Ajayi Jones shares three questions to ask yourself when tackling fear and standing up for what you believe in -- and urges all of us to speak up in ways that honor ourselves and others.

(This conversation, hosted by TED current affairs curator Whitney Pennington Rodgers, was part of an exclusive TED Membership event.

Visit ted.com/membership to become a TED Member.)