S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, EBAY

In early trading on Monday, shares of eBay topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.2%.

Year to date, eBay registers a 52.0% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 7.3%.

Moderna is showing a gain of 245.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Caesars Entertainment, trading down 4.8%, and Seagate Technology Holdings, trading up 1.7% on the day.