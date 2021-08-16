S&P 500 Movers: MRNA, EBAY

In early trading on Monday, shares of eBay topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.2%.
Year to date, eBay registers a 52.0% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Moderna, trading down 7.3%.
Moderna is showing a gain of 245.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Caesars Entertainment, trading down 4.8%, and Seagate Technology Holdings, trading up 1.7% on the day.
