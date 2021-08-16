Monday 8/16 Insider Buying Report: FISV, QUMU

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

At Fiserv, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, Director Denis Oleary bought 12,500 shares of FISV, at a cost of $111.28 each, for a total investment of $1.39M.

Fiserv is trading down about 0.3% on the day Monday.

Before this latest buy, Oleary made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $1.01M shares for a cost of $110.99 each.

And at Qumu, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director Kenan Lucas who bought 328,263 shares at a cost of $2.46 each, for a trade totaling $809,130.

Qumu is trading up about 4.8% on the day Monday.

So far Lucas is in the green, up about 11.2% on their buy based on today's trading high of $2.74.