In-Depth: 3rd vaccine dose vs vaccine booster; what's the difference and why is it important

Beginning today, Metro Health will offer a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people who are immunocompromised.
However, it’s important to remember there is a difference between a booster shot and the third dose.
Beginning today, Metro Health will offer a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people who are immunocompromised.
However, it’s important to remember there is a difference between a booster shot and the third dose.
NASHVILLE, AARON CANTRELL,NEWSCHANNEL 5.
Months into a nationwide effort to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19, some Republicans and conservative commentators have..