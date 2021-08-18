Thousands Trying To Flee Afghanistan

Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani is now in the United Arab Emirates with his family.
News about his current location comes as thousands of his countrymen and U.S. citizens are also trying to flee the country; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.
Multiple people were killed and more than a dozen were injured in anti-Taliban protests in the Afghan city of Jalalabad on..
Good afternoon. I want to speak today to the unfolding situation in Afghanistan: the developments that have taken place in the..