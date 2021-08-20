LAUSD Parents Speak Out About Changes As Their Children Near 1 Week Back On Campus

LAUSD will wrap up the first week of back to school on Friday, and for many this was the first time on campus since March 2020.
Eight families spoke to KCAL9's Kristine Lazar about the return to class.
LAUSD will wrap up the first week of back to school on Friday, and for many this was the first time on campus since March 2020.
Eight families spoke to KCAL9's Kristine Lazar about the return to class.
A group of Nebraska doctors, all of them mothers and many with kids in school, told 3 News Now in an interview that the governor..