As Arizona prepares to welcome more Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban forces, several refugees already in Phoenix are working to get their family members out of Afghanistan.

That was the best moment ireceived my green card becaway from death persecutiothese things my whole lifeworked as an interpreter ffor several years in Afghagroup he was working withand he lost his job.

I recMy family received threatsby Taliban.

He was grantedvisa or S.

I?

Ve given tofor the U.

S.

Government.S.

In 2016.

Now I feel likare still in Afghanistan.life because she is 12 yeago to school, she cannot ga similar story.

He workedfor seven years as a combathen two years with the U.for them they're seeing asguys Haidari says outsidelives and there is less memuch more dangerous especirape all sorts of bad thinfamilies since they helpedHaidari 16 year old sisterto find out the source thaout of there.

Heydari anda second daughter.

He credwith saving their lives.

Wour families now, so if we