Chuck Close, American Painter of Large-Scale Portraits, Dead at 81

Chuck Close, , American Painter of Large-Scale Portraits, , Dead at 81.

Close died on Aug.

19 at a hospital in Oceanside, New York, according to his attorney, John Silberman.

Close died on Aug.

19 at a hospital in Oceanside, New York, according to his attorney, John Silberman.

According to 'The Guardian,' he died of congestive heart failure.

Close was best known for his large-scale grid portraits and photo-based paintings.

Close was best known for his large-scale grid portraits and photo-based paintings.

He rose to fame throughout the 1970s and 80s with many career highlights such as a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 1973.

He rose to fame throughout the 1970s and 80s with many career highlights such as a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York in 1973.

In 1988, Close was paralyzed from the neck down following a collapsed spinal artery.

After rehabilitation, he learned how to paint again and reinvented his style, strapping brushes to his wrists.

Close was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2013 and dementia in 2015.

In 2017, Close was accused of sexual harassment by women who had offered to model for him at his studio in prior years.

At the time, he released a statement to 'The New York Times.'.

I never reduced anyone to tears, no one ever ran out of the place.

If I embarrassed anyone or made them feel uncomfortable, I am truly sorry, I didn’t mean to.

I acknowledge having a dirty mouth, but we’re all adults, Chuck Close, to 'The New York Times'.

As a result, in 2018, a planned exhibition at Washington's National Gallery of Art was canceled.

His doctor, Thomas M.

Wisniewski, told 'The New York Times' that his behavior could have been caused by his health conditions.

[Close] was very disinhibited and did inappropriate things, which were part of his underlying medical condition.

Frontotemporal dementia affects executive function.

It’s like a patient having a lobotomy – it destroys that part of the brain that governs behavior and inhibits base instincts, Dr. Thomas M.

Wisniewski, to 'The New York Times'