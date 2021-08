How Rihanna Rocked The Beauty Industry All The Way To The Bank

Rihanna just can't stop working!

The nine-time Grammy winner may not be making music at the moment, but she is making some serious money through her namesake fashion and beauty brands.

Just this month, the 33-year old has officially joined the billionaire club amongst celebs like Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

To help celebrate, Krys Lunardo is here to look back at how Rihanna rocked the beauty world, all the way to the bank.