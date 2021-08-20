Henri nearly a hurricane, warnings posted for New England.

Tropical Storm Henri’s track shifted closer to New York City and threatens to bring damaging winds, power outages and torrential rain.
CNN Meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the forecast update.
Tropical Storm Henri’s track shifted closer to New York City and threatens to bring damaging winds, power outages and torrential rain.
CNN Meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the forecast update.
New Englanders bracing for their first direct hit by a hurricane in 30 years are hauling boats out of the water and taking other..
Tropical Storm Henri will be a hurricane by Saturday and make a rare landfall in New York, Rhode Island or Masschusetts by Sunday,..