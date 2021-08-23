The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class All Terrain Trailer

For those who find a conventional estate car less than suitable off-road, and an SUV too high-legged, Mercedes-Benz now offers an all-rounder as an alternative in the C-Class segment: the C-Class All-Terrain.

Following the introduction of the successful All-Terrain concept with the E-Class in spring 2017, the C-Class is now also launching as a second multi-talent with a striking look and versatile capabilities.

With around 40 millimetres more ground clearance than the conventional C-Class Estate, 4MATIC all-wheel drive as standard and two off-road driving modes, the C-Class All-Terrain makes light work of light terrain such as unmetalled tracks with its larger wheels.

The off-road design features include the distinctive radiator grille, the special bumpers, the simulated underride guard at the front and rear and the wheel arch linings in matt dark grey.

In addition, the crossover model features many highlights of the just recently launched new C‑Class.

These include efficient four-cylinder engines with 48-volt technology, the adaptive and intuitive MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system, and the latest generation of driving assistance systems. DIGITAL LIGHT (optional equipment) includes a special off-road light.

The C-Class All-Terrain will celebrate its world premiere at the International Motor Show in Munich in September, and will reach European dealers later this year.