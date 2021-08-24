Airbnb to Offer Temporary Housing to 20,000 Afghan Refugees

On Tuesday, Airbnb announced its plan to aid Afghan refugees looking for a place to stay.

The company pledged to offer both short- and long-term housing to up to 20,000 refugees worldwide.

Refugees will be matched with hosts offering their homes for free or at a discount rate via Airbnb’s associated nonprofit.

All costs will be covered by Airbnb, CEO Brian Chesky or donations.

In this past week, it has become abundantly clear that the displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees here in the United States and elsewhere is a significant humanitarian crisis.

In the face of this need, our community is ready to once again step up, Airbnb, via Business Insider.

A representative said the company is currently working with resettlement agencies to identify Afghan refugees looking for housing.

Airbnb.org will closely collaborate with resettlement agencies and partners to go where the need goes, and evolve this initiative and our support as necessary, Airbnb, via Business Insider.

So far, refugees have been settled in areas across the United States, including Northern Virginia, Cleveland, Dallas and New Jersey.

This is not the first time Airbnb has devised a housing program to aid displaced families.

Over the past four years, Airbnb has housed people seeking refuge from hurricanes, wildfires and a mass shooting.

Airbnb most recently provided housing to frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.