How summer tutors helped kids beat the 'summer slide' this year

COUNTRY, NEW THIS MORNING --SUMMER PROGRAMS ARE FINISHINGUP AFTER ONE OF THEIR BUSIESTSEASONS YET, WORKING TO HELPKIDS CATCH UP AFTER A SCHOOLYEAR THAT WAS MOSTLY ONLINE.THIS PAST SCHOOL YEAR WAS FULLOF LEARNING CHALLENGES.

ADD TOTHAT TO THE LEARNING LOSSSTUDENTS TYPICALLY SEE DURINGTHE SUMMER.

TAKE A LOOK --OVER THE SUMMER, STUDENTSUSUALLY SEE UP TO A 28-PERCENTLOSS IN ENGLISH LANGUAGELEARNING.

AND UP TO 34-PERCENT LOSS IN MATH SKILLS--THAT THEY PICKED UP DURING THESCHOOL YEAR.

THE STUDENTS THATSEE THE HIGHEST SUMMERLEARNING LOSS IS KIDS INKINDERGARTEN THROUGH THIRDGRADE.EARLIER THIS SUMMER -- WECHECKED IN WITH A FEW TUTORSAND SUMMER PROGRAMS THAT SAWHIGH DEMAND FROM FAMILIESWANTING TO FIGHT THIS SUMMERSLIDE -- AND WITH THOSE SUMMERPROGRAMS WRAPPING UP THISMONTH-- I WENT TO FOUND OUTHOW THINGS WENT AND TO SEE IFSTUDENTS ARE READY FOR THERETURN OF SCHOOL.AS SUMMER WINDS DOWN AND KIDSGET READY TO RETURN TO THECLASSROOM..

DAVID RUST "IT WASOUR BIGGEST CAMP IN A NUMBEROF YEARS, GIVEN THE TIMESTUDENTS LOST IN SCHOOL OVERTHE LAST YEAR IN A HALF" :05CEO OF SAY YES BUFFALO DAVIDRUST SAYS THEY REIMAGINEDSUMMER CAMP THIS YEAR TO CATERTO THAT NEED FOR 14- HUNDREDSTUDENTS..

RUST "CAMPS WEREREALLY WELL ATTENDED ANDSTUDENTS WERE HAPPY TO BEBACK, TO BE AROUND PEERS, KIDSTHEIR OWN AGE." :06 BEFORESUMMER STARTEDEE WAE WARNE WARNEDE WARNED YE WARNED YOUABOUT THAT SUMMER SLIDESTUDENTS LOSE LEARNING GAINSTHEY MADE DURING THE SCHOOLYEAR AS A RESULT, SUMMERTUTORS LIKE SYLVAN LEARNING INWILLIAMSVILLE SAW AN INCREASEIN DEMAND.

CHRISTINE "SOTHEY'RE COMING TO US AND WE'REHELPING THEM PICK UP THEPIECES, BRIDGE THAT GAP SOTHEY CAN CONTINUE ON A GRADELEVEL WITH THEIR PEERS" :06 SOAFTER THREE MONTHS OF WORK--WEASKED CHRISTINE BOSARD,DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION ATSYLVAN, HOW DID KIDS DO?CHRISTINE "SOME OF THEMSTARTED A LITTLE SLOW, UMWE'RE STARTING TO SEE ALIGHTBULB CLICK, STUDENTS AREMEETING THE GOALS THEY SETWITH THEMSELVES, THEIR PARENTSAND MYSELF, THEY'RE STARTINGTO SAY, 'OH!

OKAY I THINK IKNOW HOW TO ANSWER THAT, IKNOW WHAT I DON'T UNDERSTANDHOW CAN I GET THERE NOW." :16BOSARD AND RUST SAY IT'SESPECIALLY HARD FOR YOUNGERSTUDENTS WHO WERE IN PRE-KWHEN THE PANDEMIC STARTED WHOWILL BE EXPERIENCING SCHOOLFOR THE FIRST TIME THIS FALL..CHRISTINE "THEY'RE SWIMMING,THEY'RE STAYING AFLOAT, SOWE'RE HERE TO GIVE THEM THATEXTRA SUPPORT, THE LIFE RAFTSO THEY CAN HOLD ON AND BECOMEMORE CONFIDENT IN THEIRLEARNING." RUST "THERE WERECERTAINLY DIFFERENCES WITHYOUNGER STUDENTS AROUND, THOSETHAT HADN'T EXPERIENCED ASCHOOL SETTING BEFORE THATWERE COMING TO CAMP FOR THEFIRST TIME I THINK WILL BE FARBETTER PREPARED TO COME TOSCHOOL THIS FALL." :08 BOTHWILL CONTINUE TO OFFERSERVICES TO STUDENTS INTO THESCHOOL YEAR TO HELP THEM WITHWHATEVER THEY NEED.

DAVID"THERE'S NO SILVER BULLET,GIVEN WHAT THIS COMMUNITY'SBEEN THROUGH OVER THE LAST 18MONTHS, BUT THERE'S A LOT OFGOOD RESOURCES IN PLACE THAT IKNOW ADULTS ARE WILLING TOHELP STUDENTS WITH AS WERETURN TO A HEALTHY SCHOOLENVIRONMENT THIS YEAR." :12

THERE ARE SOME NEW THINGS ONTAP -- FOR THE DRAFT R