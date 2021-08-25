Wednesday 8/25 Insider Buying Report: KTB, ONTF

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Kontoor Brands, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO Scott H.

Baxter bought 10,000 shares of KTB, at a cost of $53.24 each, for a total investment of $532,400.

Baxter was up about 7.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with KTB trading as high as $57.37 at last check today.

Kontoor Brands is trading up about 3.8% on the day Wednesday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Baxter in the past twelve months.

And at ON24, there was insider buying on Friday, by Barry Zwarenstein who bought 25,000 shares at a cost of $20.45 each, for a total investment of $511,188.

This buy marks the first one filed by Zwarenstein in the past year.

ON24 is trading trading flat on the day Wednesday.

Zwarenstein was up about 9.8% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ONTF trading as high as $22.46 in trading on Wednesday.