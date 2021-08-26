A woman's husband is furious with her after she caused him to miss a family reunion

A woman's husband is furious with her after she caused him to miss a family reunion.She asked Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for help."Last night was my MIL’s birthday.

She’s 65 and healthy, but my husband hasn’t seen her since the beginning of the pandemic"."I’m 34 weeks pregnant and also healthy.

But by the time I got home, I was exhausted and in need of a massage.My husband was on his way out to his mom’s dinner, and he was expecting me to meet him there.He was disappointed when I told him I wasn’t going to go, but he understood.However, when I asked him to stay back for a half-hour to give me a massage, he got upset that I’d make him late.when she continued to argue with him, things quickly got heated."I suggested I get a massage from our mutual friend (my best friend’s boyfriend) who is a massage therapist in training," she said."But there’s a tiny bit of history between us, so my husband didn’t like that either.

We argued, he ended up being late.I told him to stay home and take care of me, or he’d have to start paying his own phone bill (I pay his).

He did it but then slept on the couch that night.Reddit users thought the wife's behavior was a huge red flag."This is wildly controlling and toxic behavior," one user commented