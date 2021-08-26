Thursday 8/26 Insider Buying Report: VRAY, ARRY

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At ViewRay, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Chief Financial Officer Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of VRAY, for a cost of $5.32 each, for a total investment of $212,800.

So far Stassen is in the green, up about 15.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $6.16.

ViewRay is trading up about 8.1% on the day Thursday.

And at Array Technologies, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director Gerrard Schmid who bought 10,200 shares for a cost of $19.01 each, for a total investment of $193,882.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Schmid in the past year.

Array Technologies is trading up about 4.8% on the day Thursday.