Authorities dealing with significant uptick in overdoses Authorities dealing with a significant uptick in overdoses

ON THE GO.HEALTH CARE WORKERS AND LAWENFORCEMENT AGENCIES IN NEBRASKAAND IOWA SAY BOTH STATES AREEXPERIENCING AN EPIDEMIC.ONE THATS IRESPONSIBLE FORKILLING OVER A DOZEN PEOPLE INLESS THAN A MONTH.OPIOID ADDICTI.ONI SPOKE TO THOSE ON THEFRONT LINES ABOUT WHAT THEYSEE..

AND HOW THEY HOPE TOCOMBAT THE ISSUE BEFORE IT GETSANY WORSE."THERE HAS BEEN SIA GNIFICANTUPTICK IN OVERDOSES, I THINKWELL OVER 50 BETWEEN LINCOLN ANDOMAHA PD THAT WE’VE HADREPORT."EDTHERE HAS BEEN 13 OVERDOSERELATED DEATHS IN NEBRASWITHIN THE LAST 30 DAYS..

THWIOVER HALFOF THEM JUST INLANCASTER COUNTY."OVERDOSES IN LANCASTER COTYUNCLAIMING THE LIVES OF 6 PEOPLEAND ALSO AN UNBORN CHILD.

THEBULK OF THE CASES HAVE BEENLINKED TO COCAINE LACED WITHFENTANYL WHICH IS AN OPIOID."FOR POLICE... A LARGE CONCERISNCOLLEGE STUDENTS GETTING ALDHOOF DRUGS LACED WITH FENTANYL..AS A SMALL DOSE CAN BECOMEDEADLY."TWO MILLIGRAMS IS A LHAETDOSE.

SO THESE COUNTERFEITPILLS ARE ANYWHERE BETWEEN ALITTLE BIT UNDER TWO, UP TO FIVEMILLIGRAMS, AND THAT’S TWICE THELETHAL DOSE.

WHICH TWOMILLIGRAMS ARE EQUAL TO JU ASTSMALL AMOUNT OF SA."LTIN AN EFFORT TO HELP STOPOVERDOSES... NARN CAIS OFFEREDAT 25 DIFFERENT PHARMACIESACROSS THE STATE.

FOR FREE."SINCE OCTOBER 2020, WE HAVEDISTRIBUTED 2500 FREE NALOXONEKITS.""I THINK THE DEATHS WOULD BEEVEN MORE, ON THE OVERDOSEDEATHSI .

THINK WE WOULDDEFINITELY SEE A HIGHER NUMBERTHERE IF WE DIDN’T HAVE THAT."LAW ENFORCEMENT SAYS THE WAYO TSTOP THE SPIKE IN OVERDOSEISSTO RAISE AWARENESS..

EDUCATE ANDINFORM PEOPLE ON RESOURCES THEYCAN GO TO FOR HE.LP"ANY FUNDING THAT WE HAVE THATWE CAN PUT INTO ANY LEL,VEWHETHER IT’S ENFORCEMENT,WHETHER IT’S REHABILITATION ORWHETHER IT’S EDUCATION, IT HESLPIMMENSELY."IF YOU OR A LOVED ONE EARSTRUGGLING WITH AN ADDICTIONTHERE ARE RESOURCES AVAILABLE TOYOU.YOU CAFIN ND SOME OF THEM