This Day in History: Princess Diana Dies in a Car Crash

August 31, 1997.

Diana, Princess of Wales, was 36 when she was killed as the result of a car crash in Paris.

Both the car's driver, Henri Paul, and her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were also killed.

Diana's bodyguard, Trevor Rees-Jones, survived the crash.

The crash occurred approximately three minutes after leaving the Ritz Paris.

A number of paparazzi on motorcycles were tailing the car when Paul lost control.

It was determined that Paul had been under the influence while he was driving.

Known as "The People's Princess," news of Diana's death plunged the world into mourning.

Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were 15 and 12 years old at the time.

At Kensington and Buckingham Palaces, mourners left piles of flower bouquets.

More than two billion people watched her funeral on Sept.

6