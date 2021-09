Navjot Sidhu snubbed by Gandhis, meets Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi| Oneindia News

Punjab Congress chief Navoj Sidhu was snubbed by party top brass.

Sidhu’s request to meet the Gandhis was declined post which reports claim that we will meet Priyanka Gandhi in the national capital.

Amid infighting within the Punjab Congress camp, Sidhu, who had come to Delhi to meet the Gandhis, was not given the appointment to meet the Congress high command.

#NavjotSidhu #PunjabCongress #SidhumeetsPriyankaGandhi