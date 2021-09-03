MOVE: Parag Khanna on The New American Dream

MOVE by celebrated futurist Parag Khanna (a managing partner at FutureMap) is a compelling look at the powerful global forces that will cause billions of us to move geographically over the next decades, ushering in an era of radical change.

“KHANNA CUTS THROUGH THE CLUTTER LIKE NO ONE ELSE…Without fundamentally rethinking our economic models, the colliding demographic, environmental, and political crises many countries face will snowball into economic disasters.” —Nouriel Roubini, New York Times bestselling coauthor of Crisis Economics “A REAL EYE-OPENER…Move makes clear that, though ‘mobility' can be for some a desperate flight for refuge, it's also—for younger generations growing into a multi-cultural, one-planet civilization—a new expression of possibility.” —Kim Stanley Robinson, Winner of the Hugo, Nebula, and World Fantasy Awards and New York Times bestselling author of Ministry for the Future