Ashland Craft On Debut Album 'Travelin' Kind', Working With Miley Cyrus On 'The Voice'

Country up-and-comer Ashland Craft just dropped her debut album 'Travelin' Kind' and tells ET Canada's Morgan Hoffman what she wants fans to take away from the new collection of songs.

Plus, she dishes on working with Miley Cyrus on "The Voice" and touring with country superstars Zac Brown Band.