Modesto Police release video of Aug. 14 shooting of officer, suspect

MODESTOPOLICE HAVE RELEASED SOME NEWVIDEO OF AN INCIDENT THATRESULTED IN AN OFFICE ORLOSING HIS LEG.

WE DO WANT TOWARN YOU THAT SOME OF THEVIDEO WE'RE ABOUT TO ROLL ISNOT SO EASY TO SEE.

THEINCIDENT WE'RE TALKING ABOUTHERE HAPPENED ON AUGUST, THE14TH AS OFFICERS CHASED AMOTORCYCLIST TO A HOUSE ONEAST ORANGEBURG AVENUE AFTERGETTING A WARRANT TO SEARCHTHAT HOME.

THAT'S WHEN THEOFFICERS WERE FIRED UPON.

SOMEPRETTY INTENSE VIDEO TO SAYTHE LEAST THERE DURING THEEXCHANGE OF GUNFIRE, YOU JUSTHEARD AND SAW OFFICER MICHAELRICKY DES WAS SHOT TWICE ONEBULLET WOUND IS AN ARTERY.DESPITE MULTIPLE SURGERIES HISLEG WAS AMPUTATED 2 WEEKSTHOSE OFFICERS JESSIE BROOKSWAS ALSO SHOT WAS NOTSERIOUSLY INJURED.

HE WASCHARGED WITH 3 COUNTS OFATTEMPTED MURDER ON A PULLEYPEACE OFFICER.

THEMOTORCYCLIST WAS ARRESTED ONOTHER CHARGES IN ADDITION 4OTHERS WHO WERE FOUND INSIDETHE HOME.

THOSE PEOPLE WEREALSO ARRESTED AS FOR KIEDIS ANONLINE FUNDRAISER HAS BROUGHTIN A LITTLE BIT MORE THAN A$122,000 TO SUPPORT HIS FAMILYAND HIS RECOVERY.

