WATCH FULL | Lost Soul: 25 years since the murder of Tupac Shakur

It's been 25 years since the focus in Las Vegas quickly shifted from a Mike Tyson fight to a shooting just off the Las Vegas Strip.

Rap superstar Tupac Shakur was murdered in Las Vegas in 1996.

The murder has been shrouded in mystery for years, but 13 Action News is answering some long-simmering questions about the death of the music icon.